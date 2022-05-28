Section 144 in Nashik from May 29 to June 12

A curfew has been imposed in Nashik from midnight today till June 12. No agitations, rallies, demonstrations will be held during this time. The Nashik police has taken this decision so that there may be agitation or morcha in the context of Gyanvapi and Mahadev temple disputes, loudspeaker issue, so that law and order issue does not arise. There will also be blockades at various places in the city during this period.

For the last several days, issues like temples, mosques, loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa have been raging all over the country, including the state, and the atmosphere has become heated due to this. This can lead to agitation or rallies, resulting in law and order disturbances in the city. Against this backdrop, a curfew has been imposed in the city by police commissionerate from May 29 to June 12. The orders have been issued by Commissioner of Police Jayant Naikanware.