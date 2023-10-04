Senior citizen dies after being hit by train
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 4, 2023 02:46 AM 2023-10-04T02:46:05+5:30 2023-10-04T02:46:05+5:30
Nandgaon, OCT 2 An unidentified individual, aged between 65 and 70, died after he was hit by a train ...
Nandgaon, OCT 2
An unidentified individual, aged between 65 and 70, died after he was hit by a train while crossing the railway track in Nandgaon recently, the police said. The deceased is described to be approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with white hair, and a lean build. The police are conducting further investigation.Open in app