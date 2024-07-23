Shiv Sena UBT Stages Protest at Ghoti Toll Naka Over Poor Condition of Nashik-Mumbai Highway

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction staged a significant protest at the Ghoti toll naka, highlighting the deteriorating condition of the Nashik-Mumbai highway. The Thackeray group had previously submitted a statement to the National Highway Authority, urging them to address the poor state of the highway and issuing an ultimatum for immediate repairs. Despite this, no action has been taken, prompting the group to warn that their protests will continue until the necessary repairs are made.

The protest saw the participation of hundreds of party leaders and workers, creating chaos at the toll plaza. The demonstration led to long queues of vehicles at the toll naka, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. The sheer number of protesters and the resulting disruption underscored the urgency of the group's demands for better road conditions.

During the protest at Ghoti toll naka, tensions escalated when an argument broke out between passengers and protesters. A woman passenger engaged in a heated exchange with the police, which was captured by the media. The woman attempted to bully media representatives live on social media, adding to the drama of the situation.

The protest at Ghoti toll naka has brought to light the growing frustration and dissatisfaction among the public and political groups over the poor state of the Nashik-Mumbai highway. The Shiv Sena UBT group's determination to continue their agitation until the road conditions are improved emphasizes the urgent need for action from the National Highway Authority. Ensuring safe and smooth travel on this critical highway is essential, and the authorities are being urged to address the issue promptly to avoid further disruptions and public dissatisfaction.