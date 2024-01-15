Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold exhibition in city

Sanjay Pathak

Nashik, Jan 13

Both the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are in a tussle to take credit for demolishing the controversial structure during Kar Seva at Ayodhya. Hence, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is going to present evidence in Nashik to show that the real credit belongs to them. An exhibition will be held in this regard.

Shiv Sena's Maha Shibir, a grand convention, will be held in Nashik on January 22 and January 23. The preparation for the convention has been speeded up. Currently, Lord Shri Ram’s temple is being built in Ayodhya and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uddhav Thackeray was initially not invited to this event. He received it later. However, he will visit Nashik on January 22 and perform Maha Aarti at Shri Kalaram Temple. Meanwhile, claims and counter-claims are on regarding who demolished the controversial structure; BJP or Shiv Sena. Therefore, to show Shiv Sena’s involvement, they will hold an exhibition in Nashik.

The exhibition will contain interviews of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray in famous newspapers, photographs of Kar Seva, pictures of people coming out of jail, their discharge cards etc will be exhibited.