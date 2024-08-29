Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Ajit Pawar's NCP Stages Silent Protest in Nashik

A silent protest was organized by the Ajit Pawar- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Nashik, led by city president Ranjan Thackeray, following the recent collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan. The protest took place in front of another statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Nashik, with a memorandum submitted to District Collector Jalaj Sharma. The event saw the participation of Dindori Lok Sabha Speaker Ravindra Pagar, Nashik Lok Sabha Speaker Vishnupant Mhaisdhune, and other regional officers.

The statue, erected just eight months ago at the Rajkot fort in Malvan, unexpectedly collapsed three days ago, causing widespread shock and grief among citizens. The protesters expressed deep dissatisfaction over the incident, calling it a "heartbreaking" failure that suggests severe negligence during the construction.

During the protest, Ranjan Thackeray emphasized the importance of erecting a robust and magnificent monument at the Rajkot Fort, one that accurately represents the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the renowned Maratha warrior and founder of the Indian Navy. He insisted that the state government work tirelessly to restore a proper monument that reflects Shivaji Maharaj’s greatness and bravery.

Thackeray further highlighted the contrast between the ancient Rajkot fort, built by Shivaji Maharaj 350 years ago and still standing strong, and the new statue that collapsed within eight months, raising concerns about the quality of its construction. The protesters demanded that the state government take special care to prevent such incidents in the future while constructing monuments of national significance.