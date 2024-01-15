Stories of grit 2

Chinmay had decided in 2020 itself that he would run 50 kms on his 50th birthday. And then there was no looking back. He practised meticulously and consistently. For any exercise to reap results, one needs to be consistent. The exercise should not leave one tired. One should be able to enjoy the form. This was the very thing that Chinmay made sure of. During the course of these three years, he was consistent in his practice and could finally run 50 kms in eight hours on his 50th birthday in the year 2023. He attributes his success in achieving his goal to his wife Shweta and his children, who had to compromise a lot, so Chinmay could achieve his objective. Shweta is one of the directors in Chinmay’s construction company.

Although this may not seem such a big deal to many, as there are so many runners who run far longer distances at a go than this. But Chinmay believes that you should not compete with anyone. You should compete with yourself. That is important. Just three days before he was to run 50 kms non-stop, he suffered a fracture in his hand after falling on a slab at his site. But this did not deter him from his objective. His mind was set to attain the objective.

“Except for my hand, I was otherwise completely fit. And I achieved my target. Which was an overwhelming feeling,” says Chinmay with great elation.

He began running at 4.30 am at the Krishinagar Cycle Track. Members of his running group joined him at 7.30 am.

“When you set out to run a long distance, your mind too should be set at a high level. Whichever way you run, anti-clock or clockwise, you tend to experience dizziness even if you run continuously just for an hour. Achieving your objective is a process. It's not a month or two-month thing. You need to invest your time, and put your mind and heart into it. Once the goal is achieved, the joy is immense,” concludes Chinmay on a positive note.