Sub-Registrar’s office initiates probe into alleged land transaction cases in Malegaon

Nashik, Oct 4

After MLA Nitesh Rane alleged Land Jihad being conducted in the Assistant Sub-Registrar's Office in Malegaon, the Sub-Registrar's office in Nashik took notice of this and immediately withdrew the charge from the concerned senior clerk. Not only this, a special team has been sent from Nashik to collect information.

For the past few days, this issue in the office of Sub-Registrar-2 in Malegaon has been in discussion and there were complaints about it. Currently, Gunthewari registration is closed. The state government has also filed a petition in this regard in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in Malegaon, there are complaints that land is being bought and sold in violation of the Consolidation of Holding (Tukde Bandi) Act.

If anyone wants to convert the agricultural land for any purpose, the land has to be made Non-Agriculture (NA) first. However, there were complaints that illegal buying and selling was going on in Malegaon itself in the entire Maharashtra without sanctioning any layout and proper plotting. Notably, there are three Sub-Registrar offices in Malegaon, in the second office, this kind of action is taken and the next action of putting names on the 7/12 extract is done immediately by the Revenue Office. In this regard, MLA Nitesh Rane held a press conference in Mumbai, and Sub-Registrar VM Made in the second office was accused. After that, Nashik Stamp Collector Kailas Davange was also accused of having nexus in the case.

Meanwhile, after MLA Rane accused VM Made, his charge was withdrawn immediately, informed Kailas Davange. He said that a team has been sent to Malegaon and all the documents have been called for, and if any irregularities are found in them, action will be taken against Made.

Senior Clerks in place of Sub-Registrars

The work of buying and selling land is important and the government gets a large amount of revenue from it. However, the posts of gazetted officers are vacant in Sub-Registrar Office 1, 2, and 3 at Malegaon. Therefore, shocking information has been revealed that senior clerks in those offices have been given the responsibility of the Sub-Registrar. Made was appointed in the month of June. However, within two months, complaints were made about irregularities in his work.