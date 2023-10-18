Subway to be constructed at Manori crossing

Lokmat News Network

Nandur Shingote, OCT 16

A subway road will be constructed at Manori crossing near Nandur Shingote on the Nashik-Pune Highway to prevent frequent accidents. This will make travel to Shirdi and Kopargaon convenient for commuters. MP Hemant Godse has been successful in securing approval and funding of Rs 34 crore from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for this project.

A bypass was constructed near Nandur Shingote when four lines of Nashik Pune Highway were built around eight years ago. There is a crossing point at Nandur Shingote on this highway. From this crossing point, one road goes to Manori, Kankori, Wavi, Pathare, Shirdi-Kopargaon and another road leads to Nandur Shingote and Akole taluka.

There are constant traffic congestions at this crossing point due to the absence of a subway. Accidents often occur here at night. Many people have lost their lives in the last four to five years. The local residents of Nandur Shingote, Dodi, Malwadi are facing inconvenience as some of the road patches were not constructed properly.

Several complaints were raised regarding the same with MP Godse and other people’s representatives. Citizens here demanded that the concerned department construct a subway here. A meeting with the Central Road and Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, was instrumental in securing approval for this road development project. Residents and motorists of Manori, Kankori are happy as a subway will be built at this crossing, which is an accident prone area.

Bhoomipujan of the work was done in the presence of MP Hemant Godse at the location. BJP leaders Jayant Awhad, Bandu Bhabad, Vinayak Shelke, Anil Dhikle, Ganesh Kadam, Mangesh Shelke, Company Engineer Santaji More, Somnath Navale, Gangaram Sanap, Sudam Awhad, Suresh Kuchekar, Rajendra Darade, Ravindra Shelke, Ashok Gaware, Aditya Chakne, Sanakte Sanap, Dnyaneshwar Sangle, Prashant Sanap, Ramesh Awhad, Eknath Awhad and other locals were present.

A significant number of commuters travel from Nandur Shingote to Wavi even at night. To address this issue, a 1,200-metre-long service road is being constructed on both sides of the highway near Manori crossing. Additionally, two small bridges will be built over the Jam River as part of the development. The construction work has begun. A subway is being constructed, which is 15 metres wide and 28 metres long. This information was provided by the company's engineer, Santajirao More. The road development projects will greatly benefit local residents and commuters in the area.