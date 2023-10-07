Suspects in firing case booked under MCOCA

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 7

The Nashik police are taking strict steps to bring criminal gangs under control in the city and have taken action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 14 persons, including Kiran Shelke, the leader of the gang who opened fire in Cidco in the month of April.

Kiran Dattu Shelke (Ambika Nagar, Behind Kapaleshwar Mandir, Panchavati), Jayesh Hiraman Dive (Panchavati), Vicky Kirti Thakur (Dasak Gaon, Nashik Road), Gaurav Sanjay Gangurde, (Panchavati), Kiran Dnyaneshwar Kshirsagar (Panchavati) Sachin Popat Leve (Kranti Nagar, Panchavati), Kishore Baburao Wakode (Kathada, Old Nashik), Rahul Ajaykumar Gupta (Shani Chowk, Panchavati), Avinash Gulab Ranadive (Satpur), Shrijay Sanjay Khade (Adgaon Naka), Janardhan Khandu Bodke ( Panchavati), Sagar Kachru Pawar (Ganeshwadi, Panchavati), Pawan Dattatraya Pujari (Tarwala Nagar), Mahendra alias Ganpat Rajesh Shirsat (Panchavati) have been booked under the MCOCA.

Criminal activities of these gangs were on rampage across the city, leading to deadly attacks and murders in many places. On April 16, Rakesh Koshti, who was riding a two-wheeler in Cidco, was assaulted in broad daylight. The attack was carried out over financial disputes. The firing was done by Kiran Shelke, Jayesh Dive, and their other accomplices.

Kiran Dattuanna Shelke (29) was the mastermind in this crime. He, along with his accomplices, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery, and terror by collection of ransom within the jurisdictions of various police stations. A total of 59 cases have been filed against Shelke and his gang in various police stations. Therefore, Commissioner of Police Ankush Shinde submitted a report to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) to implement the MCOCA against this gang. Accordingly, he has approved the filing of a charge sheet under Section 23 (2) of the MCOCA.