Swine Flu Outbreak in Nashik: Death Toll Rises to Eight After 2 Succumbs to H1N1

The city of Nashik is witnessing increasing concern as cases of swine flu persist, which has now claimed the lives of two additional people. The recent fatalities, a 50-year-old man from Nashik and a 42-year-old woman from Dindori, bring the total number of swine flu-related deaths in the city to eight.

Currently, Nashik has recorded 28 cases of swine flu infection, prompting heightened vigilance from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) due to the swift rise in cases.

Just last week, a 58-year-old retired Air Force personnel from the Jail Road area passed away. He was being treated at a private hospital, and his post-mortem report confirmed swine flu as the cause of death. The 42-year-old woman from Dindori also succumbed to the disease while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Nashik.

From January to April this year, 23 cases of swine flu were reported in the city. The situation became more serious in April when a 59-year-old doctor from Jail Road died from the illness. In May, the death toll rose further with the deaths of a 63-year-old woman from Datli village in Sinnar, a 65-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from Malegaon, a 68-year-old woman from Niphad, and a 65-year-old woman from Kopargaon, all of whom were being treated in Nashik.

The NMC is now on high alert, with the health department closely monitoring the situation. They have assured the public that the condition of other swine flu patients is currently stable.

The municipal administration is urging residents to take necessary precautions and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of swine flu, such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. Public health measures, including vaccination and proper hygiene practices, are being emphasized to control the spread of the virus.



