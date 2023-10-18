Theft and burglaries surge in Malegaon; residents express concern

Lokmat News Network

Malegaon, OCT 11

The cases of theft and burglaries have increased in Malegaon. Worried and frightened citizens have demanded that the police take immediate action against perpetrators and maintain law and order in the Taluka.

Residents of Sangameshwar are living in fear as thefts are taking place during the day. Thieves have stolen two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and other things. Recently, thieves stole a cow. Incidents of thefts and burglaries have become very common now, alleged citizens.

A few months ago, there was even an attempt to vandalise ATMs in Sangameshwar, with the intention of stealing money. The increased incidence of theft and vandalism has left residents concerned about their safety.

Thieves are stealing water pumps and motors from Navnath Nagar, Jyoti Nagar and surrounding areas during the day. Residents here are worried about their safety. They have urged the police to look into this matter and take action.