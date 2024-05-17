Thousands of Fish Die in Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam Amid Water Crisis

Thousands of fish have died in the Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam due to critically low water levels, creating a severe environmental incident. Recently, dams across Nashik district, including Nandur Madhyameshwar, have reached their lowest levels in years. To address the drinking water shortage, authorities released water from the Daran, Mukane, and Valdevi dams into the Godavari River, which flows into the Nandur Madhyameshwar Dam. As the water level in the dam rose, dead fish floated to the surface, causing water contamination and a foul smell in the area.

In April, the water level in Nandur Madhyameshwar had dropped significantly, leading to a severe crisis for aquatic life. Some fish managed to survive in the remaining water, but many were trapped under water hyacinths and eventually died. On May 7 and 8, water was released into the dam to provide drinking water, which led to the rise in water levels and the surfacing of dead fish. This incident has caused major water contamination and a foul smell, making life difficult for nearby residents. The dam’s catchment area includes villages such as Khangaon Thadi, Manjargaon, and Chapdgaon. These communities are already suffering from a severe water crisis, with the near-dry conditions of the dam leading to crop damage and the mass death of fish.

Residents are now facing not only a shortage of drinking water but also the challenge of dealing with the contaminated water and unpleasant odors. Authorities are urged to take immediate action to address the water quality and provide relief to the affected communities.