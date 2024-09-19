Tragic Pothole Accident on Nashik Flyover Claims Life of Young Motorist

A tragic accident occurred on the Nashik Road-Sinnar Phata flyover, riddled with dangerous potholes, putting motorists at risk. On Wednesday, 29-year-old Amit Rajendra Mishra, a resident of Gadekar Mala, Sinnar Phata, lost his life in a fatal accident while trying to avoid potholes on this flyover.

Amit, who worked for WNS in Indiranagar, was on his way to work at around 11 a.m. on his two-wheeler (MH 15 GS 2925) when a truck (MH 15 FV 9891) hit him from behind. The truck driver, Santosh Ramchandra Porje, reportedly swerved to avoid the potholes, leading to a collision that knocked Amit off his bike. The impact was so severe that Amit’s helmet broke, causing fatal head injuries. He died on the spot.

The police report, based on a complaint filed by Amit’s uncle, Anil Mishra, confirms that the accident occurred due to the poor condition of the flyover, which has large potholes posing a threat to drivers. Amit leaves behind his wife, young son, parents, and brother, all of whom are grieving this sudden loss.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, and further investigation is underway. The condition of the flyover is raising concerns among locals, who demand urgent action to repair the dangerous potholes before more lives are lost.