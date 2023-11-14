Unrest within city wing of Shiv Sena!

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Oct 19

Some months after the formation of Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, there is unrest within the party and discussion that the city chief Pravin Tidme, is leaving the party. However, Tidme has denied it and has given an explanation to Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse. Meanwhile, it is said that the dispute started in the party over the issue of appointments of officials on deputation and entrusting of the responsibilities to the engineers in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). Pravin Tidme was given the post of city chief immediately after he joined the Shinde faction in Nashik. Later, former corporator and opposition leader, Ajay Boraste, who brought 12 former corporators to the Shinde faction, was given the post of district chief.

Meanwhile, Pravin Tidme has expressed his readiness to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the issue of officers appointed on deputation. He has opposed the handing over of the functioning of the NMC to the officials on deputation and has demanded that local officials should be promoted to fill the vacant posts. He said that the local officers are aware of the local issues, the officers on deputation come to the Municipal Corporation only for a certain period of time, so it is our position that the local officers be promoted and he will follow up with the Chief Minister soon.

Quote-

There are rumours that I am leaving the party. I am still in the party and have told so to Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse.

- Pravin Tidme, City chief, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)