Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi to stage protest against govt

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 3

The meeting of the Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi took place under the guidance of Metropolitan chief Rav Pagare. The discussion during the meeting revolved around the government’s decision of recruiting employees on contractual basis in the state. A protest will be staged in November to highlight this issue under the leadership of Sujat Ambedkar, the son of Prakash Ambedkar and a prominent leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi.

Sujat Ambedkar will be present for the rally in Nashik in the first week of November. The Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi is actively opposing the government's recent decisions particularly contract-based recruitment process, and teachers’ recruitment and other issues of public interest.

The meeting was attended by several prominent members of the the Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi including Deepak Pagare, Dilip Kharat, Vishal Bhawar, Amol Chandramore, Shishupal Gavai, Yuvraj Manere, Vijay Gayakwad, Sahabrao Shinde, Deepak Donde, Shashikant Vaghmare and other members.