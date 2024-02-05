Villagers perform last rites in open area

Lokmat News Network

Nampur, Feb 4

The residents of Gorane in Baglan taluka have been performing the last rites in the open area for the last 30 years. In this regard, a memorandum was recently submitted to Tehsildar Kailas Chawde, which mentioned that a strict action be taken against those who are obstructing the construction of a crematorium on the land of the Gram Panchayat.

The memorandum further mentions that thirty years ago, the then sarpanch generously donated a one guntha plot near the canal for the crematorium. Construction work for the crematorium was initiated at that time, and no objections or opposition were raised by concerned parties. For the past ten years, funeral rites were performed at this crematorium. However, later concerned people raised the objection over performing last rites here, saying that this crematorium had been built on a wrong plot. Since then, the villagers of Goran have been cremating bodies in the open.

--------------

If the issue of the crematorium is not resolved, further cremations will be done in front of the Tehsil office.

- Dinesh Desale, Sarpanch, Gorane

---------------

It is shameful that villagers have to perform cremations in the open even though they have a crematorium. The issue of the crematorium should be resolved immediately.

- Yashwant Desale, Gram Panchayat Member, Gorane

(04 Nampur)