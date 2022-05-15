Ward structure of Nashik Municipal Corporation announced

Ward structure of Nashik Municipal Corporation has been published following the order of State Election Commission. After the announcement of the ward structure, the attention of political leaders and aspirants including Nashik has turned towards the forthcoming elections.

Due to covid, Zilla Parishad and municipal elections in the state were stalled for the past two years. Nashik Municipal Corporation elections were expected to be held in February. The Supreme Court has directed that the election process be resumed in 15 days after covid situation subsides.

Accordingly, the Election Commission had directed 14 Municipal Corporations in the state to start the election process immediately. As per this program, while following the order to announce the final ward structure by 17th May, the ward structure has been announced by Nashik Municipal Corporation administration.

As per the proposal drawn up by the state government, Nashik now has 133 councilors and a total of 44 wards. Information about ward structure and boundary structure has been published in all the offices of ward committee including the head office of Nashik Municipal Corporation. The ward structure was announced in a meeting held at Nashik Municipal Corporation office. After that, the draft plan of ward structure has been made available at all the six divisional offices of NMC.