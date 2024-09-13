"We Stand Firmly with Rahul Gandhi," Says Nashik Congress City President Chhajed ( Watch Video)

Today, at noon, a protest was held by the Congress party at the Congress Committee Office in Nashik. The demonstration was part of a state-wide agitation against Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who allegedly threatened to kill Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Congress party has also criticized the BJP for its involvement.

Congress city president Akash Chhajed, speaking at the protest, condemned the statements made by the BJP leader. “The statement by Tarvinder Singh Marwah is extremely wrong, as long as there are Congress party workers, even a single hair of Rahul Gandhi cannot be harmed. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders do not stop their leaders from making such comments, the Congress Party will respond in every possible way, said Nashik City Congress President Akash Chhajed.

Following a statement by former BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah, the Nashik City Congress Committee, led by President Akash Chhajed, publicly condemned both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the leader who made the baseless remark at the Congress Bhawan.

Chhajed added that such statements have exposed the true face of the BJP. "The leaders of this Manuvadi RSS ideology are working to spread poison in the country," he said. Chhajed also remarked that the BJP has no excuses left for the upcoming elections, and the public will ensure they are not given any seats.

. "We strongly oppose this and stand firmly with Rahul Gandhi," he added.

The protestors chanted slogans such as "BJP ke netao ko jute maro saloko" ("Hit the BJP leaders with shoes") and "Rahul Gandhi, Tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain" ("Rahul Gandhi, you continue the struggle, we are with you").

Prominent Congress leaders and workers present at the protest included Ex-Corporator Rajendra Bagul, Sandeep Sharma, Laxman Dhotre, Uddhav Pawar, Anna More, Farooq Mansuri, Usha Bendkule, Dnyaneshwar Kale, Somnath Mohite, Bhalchandra Patil, Ajinath Nagargoje, Isaac Qureshi, Anil Bodh, Swati Jadhav, and others.

The Congress party vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met and to stand united in support of Rahul Gandhi.