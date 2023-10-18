‘You give prey, we will install cages’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, OCT 16

Residents of Niphad taluka are terrorised by the increased number of leopard attacks in their locality. But, they alleged, that the Forest Department asked them to provide prey to be kept in the cage when they demanded capture of the predator.

A leopard has attacked many people in the past few days at Karanji Khurd in Niphad taluka. Calves, goats, and dogs have been eaten by the wild animal. A leopard killed a goat tied in a shed near the house of Ashok Adsare recently. On October 13, two goats in the shed of Sandeep Zurde at Tamaswadi-Karanji Khurd were attacked and killed by the leopard. While this incident was fresh, this wild animal attacked cows tied near Sandeep Adsare’s house.

The Forest Department has been turning a blind eye to the demand for installing a cage to catch the leopard at Tamaswadi for a few days now, allege residents here. They say that officials of the Forest Department are asking for a prey. On the contrary, officials of the Forest Department allege that villagers steal prey from the cage brought by them.