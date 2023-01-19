1 dead in explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
By ANI | Published: January 19, 2023 02:24 PM 2023-01-19T14:24:37+5:30 2023-01-19T19:55:07+5:30
One person died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, an ...
One person died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, an official said on Thursday.
"One person dead in an explosion that took place at a firecr acker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector said.
Soon after the incident, the fire and rescue services reached the spot.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app