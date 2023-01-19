1 dead in explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

By ANI | Published: January 19, 2023

One person died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, an ...

1 dead in explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

One person died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, an official said on Thursday.

"One person dead in an explosion that took place at a firecr acker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district," Meghanatha Reddy, District Collector said.

Soon after the incident, the fire and rescue services reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

