1 killed, 1 injured in J&K road accident
By IANS | Published: June 10, 2023 07:24 PM 2023-06-10T19:24:02+5:30 2023-06-10T19:40:16+5:30
Srinagar, June 10 One person was killed while another sustained injures in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.
The police said that a tractor turned turtle in the Handwara area of Kupwara on Saturday in which two people sustained injuries.
