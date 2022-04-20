1 police personnel died, 3 injured in road accident of BTR's CEM convoy vehicle

One police personnel was killed and three others were injured after an escort vehicle of Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)'s convoy met with an accident in Assam's Tamulpur district on late night of Tuesday.

The deceased police personnel was identified as Raju Kalita.

CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro expressed grief over the incident and told that the incident took place in 11 Mile area near Tamulpur while they were coming from Majbat.

"In a very unfortunate incident, one of our escort vehicles met with an accident at midnight yesterday in which PSO Raju Kalita succumbed to his injuries on the spot and three others were seriously injured and hospitalized. Extremely anguished at this unfortunate incident," Boro tweeted.

He further said, "I don't know in what condition the vehicle met with the accident. It is a very sad incident."

The convoy of Pramod Boro, CEM of BTR was en route to Rangia from Tamulpur. On the way, an escort vehicle of the convoy lost control and fell into the ditch. However, CEM Pramod Boro did not suffer any injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

