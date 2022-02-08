10 arrested in Gujarat's Mundra port drug haul, MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 10 accused persons were arrested in a case relating to the seizure of narcotic substances at Mundra port in Gujarat last year.

Rai in a written reply to a question of MP Anto Antony informed that the Central government, on October 6, 2021, entrusted the investigation of the case relating to seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of narcotic substances at Mundra port in Gujarat to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The case, the minister said is under investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

