10 arrested on charges of burning of house in retaliation in Himachal

Shimla, June 16 Ten people were arrested on charges of burning of the wooden house in retaliation by a mob after the gruesome killing of a man in Salooni area of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.

DIG Kangra Abhishek Dullar said a mob of 1,000 set the house of the accused ablaze on Thursday. The family members of the accused were evacuated safely.

Amidst communal tension, the local administration has already imposed section 144 of CrPC in the area.

Condemning the murder, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for upholding unity and harmony and further emphasised the need to refrain from giving political or communal colour to the incident.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with a woman belonging to a minority community, was murdered. His body was cut into eight pieces and dumped in a bag before being disposed off in a sewer.

The victim had been missing since June 6. His body was recovered three days later.

Such incidents should not be flared to achieve the ulterior motive just for sake of politics on the cost of communal harmony, Sukhu told the media here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said the law will follow its due course and assured the victim's family that the government stands firmly with them during this hour of grief and will extend all possible assistance to support them till justice is served.

Reiterating the government's commitment to safeguard the interests of all communities, the Chief Minister said the culprits behind this heinous crime would not escape punishment. Stringent action will be taken against them as per the law.

The Chief Minister urged the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities conducting investigation into the matter.



