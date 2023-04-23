10 held in Delhi for organising 'horse cart race'

New Delhi, April 23 At least 10 people on Sunday were detained in the national capital for allegedly organising a 'horse cart race' near Rajghat, "creating a nuisance and putting lives of others on the road in danger", the police said.

The apprehended individuals include those riding two-wheelers to clear the way for the horse carts, as well as persons who were on the carts. Four horse carts and three 2-wheelers have been seized, the police said.

A senior police officer said that they received information regarding it at around 4.30 p.m.

"We received information that some people were engaged in horse racing at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat towards Delhi Gate, Civic Centre and moving towards Paharganj. A police team, immediately, swung into action and put barricades on the road near P.S. Kamla Market," the police officer said.

Four horse carts were seized and six persons riding them detained.

The official said "that those detained created a nuisance on the road and put the lives of others on the road in danger".

An FIR under sections 289,268,188, 34 of the IPC read with section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act has been registered.

While the carts and two-wheelers (2 scooty and 1 motorcycle) have been sized, the horses will be handed over to the MCD.



