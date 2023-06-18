10 injured as bus collides with pole at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 : At least 10 passengers were injured when a shuttle bus collided with a pole near the arrival-exit road of the Bengaluru airport on Sunday morning, said airport officials.

"At approximately 5:00 AM on June 18, 2023, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport (Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru) collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people," a BIAL Spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there were 17 passengers in the bus when the accident occurred.

"There were a total of 17 passengers (15 passengers and 2 staff) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention. As of now (12:25 hrs on June 18th), only 5 people are remaining in the hospital for treatment," the spokesperson added.

BIAL Spokesperson said that the airport authorities are working with the operator of the bus to investigate the matter.

"AI SATS operates the shuttle services at the airport as per the service contract awarded to them by BIAL. We are working with the operator to investigate the matter and will take all necessary mitigating measures as per the agreement," BIAL Spokesperson said.

