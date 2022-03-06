10 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar (Lead, correcting area)

Srinagar, March 6 Ten people were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar city on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Amira Kadal area of the city in the afternoon.

"Ten people have been injured in this explosion. The injured are being shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor