10 mobile phones, tobacco seized in Delhi's Rohini jail

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Rohini jail officials have seized 10 mobile phones, four data cables and tobacco from Central jail no 10.

According to the officials, the seized items were packed in two juice packets.

"On March 20 about 19:44 hours the staff of Central Jail no. 10, Rohini noticed that throwing took place inside the jail. The suspicious objects were tightly packed in two Real Juice packets, when thrown packets were opened ten mobile phones, four data cables and loose tobacco (approximately 75 grams) were recovered," the officials said on Tuesday.

On further investigation, it was revealed that the said packets were thrown inside the jail over the wall from outside Jail.

The jail official further said that the matter has been reported to the police for further investigation and necessary action as per law.

