10 pistols recovered in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, April 19 Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition, including 10 pistols, during a cordon and search operation in J&K's Kupwara district.

Police said during a joint cordon and search operation the Army and police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hajin Mohalla of Karnah tehsil.

"The recovered arms and ammunition include 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades," police said.

Further details were awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor