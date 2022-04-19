10 pistols recovered in J&K's Kupwara
Srinagar, April 19 Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition, including 10 pistols, during a cordon and search operation in J&K's Kupwara district.
Police said during a joint cordon and search operation the Army and police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Hajin Mohalla of Karnah tehsil.
"The recovered arms and ammunition include 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades," police said.
Further details were awaited
