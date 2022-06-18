10% vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles for Agniveers: MHA

Amid the protest against the'Agnipath', a recruitment scheme introduced by the Central government for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers.

The MHA also decided to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs & Assam Rifles. Further, for the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

The decision comes amid the raging protests that have broken out across the country against the Centre's Agnipath Scheme.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

