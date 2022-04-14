10-year-old girl thrashed for not paying school fees

A tragic incident has taken place in Jaipur. A serious case of beating of a student by a school teacher has come to light as the parents could not pay the school fees on time. The student is 10 years old and the teacher has broken her arm. This incident has caused a stir. According to the information received, the parents of 10-year-old Shivani did not pay the school fees on time and a shocking act was committed by the teacher.

In a fit of rage, the teacher beat the girl. The beating was so severe that the girl's hand was fractured in two places. According to the information received, the teacher first twisted the girl's hand. It is learned that the girl started screaming in pain and was thrown to the ground. Shivani's health deteriorated due to unbearable pain. Her family was then called to the school. Shivani informed her parents exactly what had happened to her. Her parents then took her to the hospital. After taking X-ray, the report revealed that the girl's hand was fractured in two places. After the whole affair, angry relatives have lodged a complaint against the school administration at the police station.