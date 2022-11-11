10-year-old molested inside a mosque in Delhi, accused held

A ten-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a mosque in the Maujpur area of Delhi, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the incident was reported on November 9, and the accused, identified as Mohammed Arman, has been arrested in connection on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's parents.

A case under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also under IPC sec 354 has been registered against the accused at Jafrabad police station, an official said.

Officials said that the mosque is situated in the Maujpur area, and the accused had come there a few days back. He used to teach students inside the mosque.

On November 9, the girl visited the mosque after her classes. When the accused found her alone and molested her, said officials while adding that further investigation into the matter is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor