1,000 Kg of Laddus Sent From Krishna's Birthplace to Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration (Watch Video)

Ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, 1,000 kilograms of laddus were sent from Shri Krishna's birthplace to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, January 16. A video shared by the news agency ANI captured the devotees loading a van with boxes of laddus (sweets), chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' while clapping and banging damroos.

Earlier on the same day, a 108-feet incense stick, which had arrived in Ayodhya from Gujarat, was lit in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra president Mahant Nrityagopal Das Maharaj. This event marked the commencement of rituals for the 'Pran Pratistha' ahead of the grand temple opening scheduled for the following week.

The pran-pratishtha of 'Ram Lalla' in the newly constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22. The ceremony is expected to be a grand affair, attracting dignitaries and people from various walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has meticulously planned the proceedings, with vedic rituals kicking off on January 16, a week before the consecration ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha. The temple trust announced on Tuesday that the idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based artist Arun Yogiraj, has been chosen for installation at Ayodhya's historic temple.