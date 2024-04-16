11 suffer burn injuries as fire rages through Mumbai building

Mumbai, April 16 At least 11 persons suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in the electric meter box in an 8-storey building in Malad on Tuesday, the BMC Disaster Control officials said.

The blaze erupted at around 9.48 a.m. in the Girnar Galaxy building on Sundar Lane and was confined to the electric meter room.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within a few minutes, even as at least 11 persons suffered burn injuries. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

The injured who sustained varying degrees of burns include three senior citizens and one minor girl, who have been admitted to various hospitals in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

They have been identified as Anthony Fernandes (68) and Lavina Mukadam (73), both shifted to the Airoli Burns Hospital in Navi Mumbai with grievous burns. Three others have been admitted to a nearby hospital – Kavita Menezes (52), Reginald D’Souza (73), and Anthony M (47), who suffered lesser degrees of burns.

Others who were treated and discharged include Anthony Shetty (47), Adrian Alphonso (34), Namrata Alphonso (33), Amayra Alphonso (7), Alina Lopez (40), and Margaret Fernandes (40), said the BMC Disaster Control officials.

