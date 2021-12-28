12 held for liquor ban violation in Patna

Patna, Dec 28 The Patna Police have arrested 12 people for violating the liquor prohibition rules.

All the arrests were made on Monday night from different hotels, the police said.

Among the arrested was a couple, who were held when a police team raided a hotel named 'Subh Yatra'.

"The alleged person , named Purnendu Kumar who is having a tour and travel business, was celebrating a party with his girl-friend Julie Kumari in a room. We raided the hotel. During the search, we found liquor in a bottle of soft drink. During breath analysis, he turned positive. Though, Julie did not consume liquor. We have arrested both," said Rama Shankar, SHO of Shastri Nagar police station.

"As per the provision, every hotel operator has been asked to take consent from the guests that they would not consume liquor in the property. In this case, this provision was also violated. Hence, we are also taking action against the hotel operator," the officer said.

In another incident, three liquor smugglers were arrested from the Rajiv Nagar locality.

The accused, Sanjay Kumar, Surya Prakash and Sonu Kumar, were traveling in a car and had kept 72 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) underneath the seats. Sanjay Kumar is an employee of the animal husbandry department in Patna.

Besides, five persons were arrested in a drunken stage in the S.K. Puri locality and one each from Kadam Kuan and Mithapur in the state capital.

