12 held with cache of arms in Bihar's Gaya

Police arrested 12 people and recovered seven weapons including four 315 bore rifles and 56 live cartridges in Bihar's Simraur village, said Gaya Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur.

"We have arrested 12 people from Simraur village and seized 7 weapons including four 315 bore rifles, 56 live cartridges," Kaur said in a press conference on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of some criminals at Simraur village under Nimchak Bathani police station area, a police team conducted raids, she added.

"The main accused is out on parole & was planning to execute a task," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor