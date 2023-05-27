12 killed in Rajasthan's Tonk as heavy rain, thunderstorm hit state

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 : At least 12 people were killed while several others were injured during heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Rajasthan's Tonk district, officials said on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the district witnessed severe weather conditions.

Heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds brought down trees and also damaged houses, and electric poles in many places.

The storm caused extensive damage in the area and left several people injured.

Tonk district collector Chinmayi Gopal said that a survey for accessing the damage is going and relief materials are being provided to the victims.

"As per the reports, 12 people have been killed in different areas due to the storm, while many others have been injured. Besides, many houses have also been damaged," the collector said.

"We are conducting a survey and we will be providing relief materials to people soon. We're providing medical assistance to the injured. People whose houses have been damaged are being shifted to shelters, " she added.

