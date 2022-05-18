12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat

At least 12 labourers were killed d after a wall of a salt factory at Halvad GIDC in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed, news agency PTI reported. The Gujarat government stands with the families of the deceased, said state minister Brijesh Merja. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the families of the victims. "The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

