13 bodies recovered from Beas River in Kullu: Himachal's top Police official

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 : Himachal Pradesh's Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Satwant Atwal Trivedi on Wednesday said that 13 bodies were recovered from Beas River in Kullu district.

Acting DGP said that the recovered bodies are yet to be identified.

While speaking to ANI, Acting DGP said, "Yes I got information from the SP Kullu that 13 bodies were recovered by the police in Beas River in Kullu and the identification process is on, we need to send then for postmortem and I will not be able to comment much on this until we don’t have confirmation of identification on it."

She further stated that many people in the state have contracted the district administration and police authorities and over 40 foreign nationals have been rescued.

"Over 1500 people contacted Himachal Pradesh Police who were stranded in different locations. Over 2000 people were rescued from the Kasol area of the Kullu district till Wednesday afternoon; others in the Lahaul-Spiti district are being moved out from the region," she said.

"Out of those 2000 rescues, 40 were foreign nationals which include 14 Russian nationals in Kasol some of them were rescued from other parts of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of the state. Everybody in Kasol including the foreigners is safe. 40 foreigners contacted us and there could be others in other parts of the state but all are safe. All 14 Russians are safe," she added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that network connectivity has been restored in Manali.

After BSNL Mobile, Landline and FTTH services were restored in Manali on Wednesday CM Sukhu said that efforts are underway to restore the network in Kasol.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu said that around 50 per cent of stranded tourists have been evacuated from the flood-hit regions and added that the government's priority is to safely evacuate tourists.

Following excessive rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhu also conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Due to incessant rainfall in the region, many tourists have been stranded in Manali. Internet services and electricity supply have been disrupted due to the flood in the area.

