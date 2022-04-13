13 dead after consuming poisnous mushrooms in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 13 : As many as 13 people died within a week after consuming poisonous mushrooms in four districts of Upper Assam. All the victims were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in the Dibrugarh district. Dr Prasanta Dihingia, Superintendent of AMCM toldthat all the victims died at AMCH while undergoing treatment. "13 people including a minor died due to consumption of poisonous mushroom in last seven days. Total 39 patients were admitted to the hospital from four districts of the Upper Assam region and out of which 13 people died," Dr Prasanta Dihingia said. He further said that the victims were from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. "Most of them are from tea garden areas. Many people from the Upper Assam region fall ill after eating poisonous mushrooms every year," Dr Dihingia added.

( With inputs from ANI )

