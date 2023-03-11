1.3 kg drugs seized near Assam-Mizoram border

Guwahati, March 11 Assam Police have seized 1.3 kg of drugs in Karimganj district near the state's border with Mizoram, officials said on Saturday.

The seizure was made from a vehicle on Friday, which also led to the arrest of three persons on charges of drugs peddling.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from Mizoram, and the police stopped it at the Kontekchera neighbourhood.

"Yesterday (Friday) night at about 10.30 p.m., we got a tip-off that a car heading from Mizoram was transporting drugs. As a result, we deployed a naka to monitor the route and stopped a car. We discovered 100 drug-filled soap containers totaling 1.3 kg during the examination of the vehicle's hidden compartments," Partha Pratim Das, the superintendent of police of Karimganj, said.

He confirmed that the vehicle was coming from the Champhai village in Mizoram.

A case has been filed in this matter under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway.



