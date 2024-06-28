Karnataka Road Accident: 13 Killed, Including 8 Women & 2 Children in Haveri District

Haveri, (Karnataka) June 28: At least 13 people were killed, including eight women and two children, after a tempo traveller rammed into a parked truck in Haveri district of Karnataka on Friday.The incident took place near Gundenahalli Cross on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway. The deceased were identified as Parashuram (45), Bhagya (40), Nagesha (50), Vishalakshi (50), Subhadra Bai (65), Punya (50), Manjula Bai (57), Adarsh (23), Manasa (24), Rupa (40), and Manjula (50).

Two children, aged four and six years, also died in the incident. Four other persons are in serious condition and are being treated at the hospital. Police said that the deceased hailed from Emmehatti village near Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district.One of the deceased, Adarsh, had purchased a tempo traveller vehicle, and his family, relatives, and friends had gone to Tiwari Lakshmi Temple in Maharashtra and performed a special worship ceremony for the new vehicle.

Also Read| Delhi Rains: Pragati Maidan Tunnel Closed Due To Waterlogging After Heavy Downpur Hits National Capital (Watch Video)

They later visited Tulja Bhavani Temple and then the famous Renuka Yellamma Temple in Saundatti Yellamma, Belagavi district of Karnataka. The incident occurred while they were returning to their native place from Belagavi.The initial investigation suspects that the driver could not see the parked truck on the side of the road due to mist and rammed into it. The police also suspect that the driver may have dozed off. Haveri SP Anshu Kumar said that there were over 15 persons in the tempo traveller vehicle and the accident took place while they were returning to their home.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor