13-year-old girl gets pregnant after being raped by relative, accused arrrested

Vasco police have arrested a 35-year-old man for repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the rapist was the 13-year-old girl's uncle. According to Vasco police in South Goa, the mother of the 13-year-old girl lodged a complaint against her relative at around 11 pm on Friday. When the girl was not feeling well, her mother took her to the hospital and it was revealed that she was five months pregnant. As soon as the mother found out that her 13-year-old daughter was pregnant, she immediately lodged a complaint at the Vasco police station. The police immediately launched an investigation into the case and it was revealed that the girl's uncle had raped her several times.

As soon as the police got the information about who did the injustice to the girl, they took immediate action and caught the culprit. Police arrested the accused for sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl under Section 376 (3) of the IPC and sections 8 (2) of the Goa Juvenile Act and Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Pocso Act. The accused was produced in court on Saturday (Dec. 28) and remanded in police custody for five days. Further investigations are underway under the guidance of Vasco police station inspector Kapil Nayak.