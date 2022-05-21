13-year-old relative rapes minor girl at home

A case of alleged rape of a five-year-old girl by a relative of her 13-year-old teenager came to light on Friday in Kaushambi district's Kada Dham police station area. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Kaushambi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemraj Meena said on Friday that the incident happened on May 12. He told that in a village under the Kada Dham police station area, a five-year-old girl was raped by a 13-year-old teenager by her relative. Meena told that at that time the victim's family members were accused of assault.

Then action was taken against the relatives of the accused juvenile in the case under section 151. Meena told that the parents of the victim and the accused are close relatives. The SP said that on Thursday, when the victim's health suddenly deteriorated, she was taken to the local community health center, from where the doctors sent her to the district hospital. After an investigation in the district hospital, the incident of rape came to light. On this, the Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh was informed about the matter.

After an investigation by the Additional Superintendent of Police, a case under 376 was registered against the accused juvenile on Friday and his arrest was made under the Juvenile Justice Act. Medical examination and treatment of the rape victim girl is being done.

