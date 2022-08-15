132 school, colleges & roads named after J&K Police martyrs

Srinagar, Aug 15 A total of 132 schools/colleges and roads across Jammu and Kashmir have been named after the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The union territory Administration had announced the naming of 199 schools/colleges and roads by the names of eminent personalities and martyred Heroes in Uniform as a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the UT.

As per the order, two schools have been named after martyred Deputy Superintendents, one after martyred Inspector, eight after martyred Sub Inspectors, four after martyred ASIs, seven after martyred Head Constables, 21 after martyred SgCts, 47 after martyred constables, three after martyred followers, and 41 after martyred Special Police Officers (SPOs) who laid down their lives while protecting and safeguarding the interests of the people.

Director General Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh said that it is a wonderful initiative by the government which would serve as the morale booster for the forces fighting terrorism here.

He said that by this initiative the school children would learn about the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that it would immortalise the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting sovereignty and integrity of the Nation. He said that the initiative would give some special feeling to the family members of the martyrs and would act as everlasting tribute for the martyrs.

