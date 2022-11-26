154 yrs after he died, 'emperor of romance' Ghalib lives in his poetry

Mumbai, Nov 26 Even 154 years after his death, the legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Beg Asadullah Khan, or just Mirza Ghalib often referred to as the 'emperor of romance', continues to live and thrive in public minds through his evergreen and raging verses or couplets.

A first-ever dedicated two-day festival to celebrate the life and times of the romanticist Ghalib opened in Mumbai, organised by the Pasbaan-E-Adab

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor