15th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival postponed amid COVID-19 surge

The 15th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) has been postponed to March in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the organizers said on Friday.

"Jaipur Literature Festival, rescheduled the 15th edition of the Festival today. Previously scheduled for the end of January, the Festival has now been rescheduled to run between the 5th and 14th March 2022," the statement said.

The festival will follow all COVID-19 protocols that will be mandated by the Central and Rajasthan Governments during the time of its rescheduled dates.

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, who produce the Jaipur Literature Festival, said, "Keeping in mind the advent of the new variant and the sharp rise in the number of cases across the country, we have thought it best to reschedule the Festival and hold it in March 2022. We remain committed to bring the Festival back to Jaipur as an on-ground, immersive experience, promoting dialogue, discussion and debate on books and ideas."

The iconic annual Jaipur Literature Festival will be back this year at its cherished home - Jaipur - in a hybrid avatar with both its on-ground magnificence as well as its nifty virtual presence.

The hybrid version will enable a larger audience to access the Festival offerings, reaching out to book-lovers across continents. The Festival offers a powerful feast of literature, discourse and camaraderie.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor