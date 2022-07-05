16 jailed for life over 2011 murder in UP

Muzaffarnagar, July 5 A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has sentenced 16 people to life imprisonment in a July 2011 murder case of eight members of a family, including three minors.

The incident had taken place on July 11, 2011, when an SUV in which the family was travelling in, was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction.

It was found during police investigation that the accident was planned by then jailed gangster Vicky Tyagi to eliminate his opponent Uday Veer Singh.

Tyagi was shot dead in February 2015 in the Muzaffarnagar court complex.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chhote Lal Yadav awarded the life sentence to 16 people, including Tyagi's wife Meenu who is also a gangster.

Besides Meenu Tyagi, the 15 other convicts comprise Mamta, Anil, Shubham, Lokesh, Pramod, Manoj, Mohit, Dharmendra, Ravindra, Vinod, Vidit, Babloo, Bobby Sharma, Bobby Tyagi and Harveer.

