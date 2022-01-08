173 passengers from Rome test COVID positive at Amritsar airport

As many as 173 of the 290 passengers of an international flight from Italy's Rome tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport on Friday.

"A flight from Rome arrived at Amritsar airport on Friday. There were 290 passengers on this flight. Leaving the children, the COVID test was done on 285 passengers. Out of 285 people, 173 people tested positive for COVID. Re-test will be done on 75 people," said VK Seth, Director, Amritsar Airport.

This comes a day after when 125 out of 179 passengers on an international chartered flight from Italy's Milan tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport on Thursday.

Amritsar airport authorities are in touch with the local administration to shift the positive passengers to the quarantine centres in different districts of Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor