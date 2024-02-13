18 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Reunited with Families

On Tuesday, a group of 18 Indian fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu, who had been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy in recent weeks, finally returned home. Their journey back commenced from Colombo via air, where they were warmly greeted by representatives from the Tamil Nadu fisheries department alongside members of the BJP. The fishermen had encountered trouble when they were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on suspicion of maritime infractions.

Following their arrest, they were confined in a local prison. However, their fortunes changed when a local court ruled in their favor earlier this month, paving the way for their release. Subsequently, they were housed in a designated camp until arrangements for their return were finalized. Their homeward journey began as they embarked on a road trip back to Ramanathapuram, facilitated by transportation arranged by the state government. This welcome turn of events marks the end of a challenging period for the fishermen and their families, providing a sense of relief and closure after their ordeal at sea.

